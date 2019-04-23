Trump Promotes Phony Twitter Conspiracy Against Himself

In another morning Twitter rage, Trump proved he is more like a disgraced Alex Jones-type than he is a top elected official of the United States government.

Trump consistently retweets phony and bogus information that is transmitted by the most untrustworthy people, the Republican Party and their surrogates.

And this morning was no different.

“The best thing ever to happen to Twitter is Donald Trump.” @MariaBartiromo So true, but they don’t treat me well as a Republican. Very discriminatory, hard for people to sign on. Constantly taking people off list. Big complaints from many people. Different names-over 100 M..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2019

.....But should be much higher than that if Twitter wasn’t playing their political games. No wonder Congress wants to get involved - and they should. Must be more, and fairer, companies to get out the WORD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2019

True narcissists can never stop bragging about themselves.

Trump lives on Twitter and brags about his Twitter success, yet now he's complaining that the social networking platform is targeting him and his followers.

Is he trying to be more like Devin Nunes?

This is obviously ludicrous, and beneath the office of any elected official in the federal government. It's especially irredeemable and uncouth for the person sitting in the Oval Office.

It appears he is complaining that Twitter has been trying to get rid of all the Russian bots and phony accounts that helped him in the 2016 election.