Trump Spouts Off On Chris Cuomo; 'Too Mentally Ill' For A Gun

President Donald Trump on Tuesday suggested that CNN host Chris Cuomo is mentally ill and should not be allowed to own a firearm.

During a gaggle with reporters, Trump was asked about a tense confrontation between Cuomo and man who called him an anti-Italian slur.

“I think that what Chris Cuomo did was horrible,” Trump said at the suggestion that Cuomo threatened the man. “His language was horrible. He looked like an out-of-control animal. He lost it.”

“He spews lies every night,” the president continued. “I do not know why anyone would defend him. Chris Cuomo is out of control. I watched it. I thought it was terrible. I do not know who is defending him. Maybe they did not see it. Anyone who saw Chris Cuomo would say that was a disgrace. You would never see me do that.”

Trump added: “Chris Cuomo was so out of control that I would not want to see a weapon in his hand.”

The president went on to talk about his plan for keeping guns out of the hands of mentally ill people through expanded background checks.