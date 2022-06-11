Betsy DeVos Discussed Using 25th Amendment Against Trump

Trump's former Education secretary asked Mike Pence to sign on, but he refused.
By John AmatoJune 11, 2022

In an exclusive interview with USA Today, Trump's former Education secretary said she discussed with other members of his cabinet as well as former VP Mike Pence the possibility of invoking the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office after the insurrection at the US Capitol.

DeVos was much-maligned running the Department of Education from the left for her right-wing plans to destroy public education, but she did resign from her post a day after the January 6 insurrection.

Pence, who was hunted by Trump supporters at the US Capitol (it was reported that Trump approved), told DeVos that he would not support the move to remove Trump from office with the 25th and she needed him to sway the others in the cabinet to do so.

Devos said this to USA Today:

“I spoke with the vice president and just let him know I was there to do whatever he wanted and needed me to do or help with, and he made it very clear that he was not going to go in that direction or that path,” DeVos told USA Today. “I spoke with colleagues. I wanted to get a better understanding of the law itself and see if it was applicable in this case. There were more than a few people who had those conversations internally.”

Good for her to speak out on the day the first hearing took place. She's rich enough not to care what the MAGA crazies say or do.

Discussion

