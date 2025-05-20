Jesse Watters Screams For Biden's Doctor To Be Subpoenaed

I tell you what Jesse, how about we subpoena Trump's doctors first?

The dogpile over Biden's cancer diagnosis continues, this time from Fox's Jesse Watters on this Monday's The Five.

Watters didn't say that Biden had "stage 9" cancer like Trump, but he was every bit as conspiratorial and obnoxious while screaming for Biden's doctor Kevin O'Connor to be subpoenaed and pretending it would have been a national tragedy if Harris had taken over for him had he died while in office.

WATTERS: Well, first, my heart goes out to the Biden and the Biden family, very unfortunate diagnosis, and we hope he beats it.

But a lot of people are speculating whether this was medical malpractice or whether this was a medical cover-up.

And we have every right to speculate because they have been caught in so many lies.

Now, so the medical cover up is not being said by Jesse Waters. It's being said all over the media by Democrats and by physicians.

They're saying that this was caught possibly earlier, and then nothing was released, and then possibly exposed as a way to blunt the impact of Hur report audio release and the book. Now I don't think that's possible, but at this point anything's possible.

The other one is the medical malpractice. How are you not going to give a guy a PSA test? How are you not going to give someone a test and then not release the results?

Did they not give this test to Joe Biden? Because they gave it to the last three presidents, and then they released the PSA numbers. So who knows if he even got tested?

He was supposed to have had a full test a year ago and they said there was no cancer detected. Well, we need to know exactly what test they did.

And since 2000, Joe Biden has broken his foot. He's had skin cancer. He has had two horrible bouts with COVID-19, and then he was living as president with prostate cancer, and the entire media said he was healthy as an ox, and that they said he was running circles around Binder.

And so this doctor O'Connor was his personal physician. There's a funny axiom that says, you know, having a personal physician 24/7 around the clock is a leading indicator of death.

A lot of celebrities, a lot of wealthy individuals have these doctors on call and they kind of give you anything and they're just there to protect the brand, there to protect the status and the job.

That happens with some people, but this guy O'Connor takes it to a next level. This guy was brought in from Delaware and he was in business with the Biden family and it was this is the oldest president in American history, probably the sickest sitting president of this century, and he never gave a press conference in 4 years, O'Connor never came to the press and said this is what the president is dealing with.

That is... he needs to be brought in. He needs to be subpoenaed, and he needs to answer some of these questions.

I can't believe if he had won, Joe Biden would have died in office, and Kamala would have been president, and the doctors and the media would have been like, oops, sorry, we missed it.

Wow. Wow.