Jesse Watters Calls Biden's Rebuke Of White Supremacy A Declaration Of War On MAGA Under The Banner Of Unity

Fox's Jesse Watters once again attacked Joe Biden as being too senile to be president, and took his words denouncing white supremacy during his inauguration speech just a little bit too personally. During a segment on this Saturday's Watters World, the host once again pushed the notion you see all too often on his propaganda network that Biden is just some doddering old fool, being protected by the so-called liberal media they love to pretend exists, and that he's really just a "placeholder" for a "young, extremely liberal and ambitious woman VP, clearly being groomed for power by special interests."

Watters insisted that the "American people should demand to know what's going on inside 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue" and that part of the Biden "protection plan requires an enemy, and that enemy is the populist wing of the Republican party."

He then told his audience that whoever "wrote Biden's inaugural address understands that and declared war on MAGA, under the banner of unity."

Watters then played a portion of Biden's speech, and it seems the part condemning white supremacy is what has those such as Watters and his ilk so upset:

In his speech Wednesday, Biden denounced the “racism, nativism, fear, demonization,” that propelled the assault on Capitol Hill by an overwhelmingly white mob of Trump supporters who carried symbols of hate, including the Confederate battle flag. “A cry for racial justice some 400 years in the making moves us,” Biden said in the nearly 23-minute-long speech promising to heal a divided nation. “A cry that can’t be any more desperate or any more clear. And now a rise of political extremism, white supremacy, domestic terrorism that we must confront and we will defeat.”

Most people would listen to that and agree that white supremacy and domestic terrorism are a problem that should be condemned and confronted. Watters hears it and automatically assumes it's an attack on MAGA. Hmmmm... I wonder why that is?

Watters attacked the speech as an "overreached if you look what lies beneath" and accused Biden of "trying to resurrect the Civil War era, a country split down the middle over race, comparing himself to Lincoln. Biden promises to defeat a racist band of traitors and save the Union by ending this uncivil war, stoked by lies."

"It's kind of a stretch, don't you think?" Watters carped. "The country in 2021 isn't divided by race. Race wasn't a top issue for voters... it was jobs, the virus, public safety and healthcare."

"Falsely framing half the country is racist leads me to believe Joe has no interest in uniting the country. He plans on dividing and conquering, by playing the race card. His call to unity is a call to unite against the populist right."

Sorry, Jesse, but the better part of Trump's base and your audience are racists, and that's something you and the rest of the liars on your network help to stoke every single day, in segments just like this one. Watters then did his best to further incite his audience with this violent rhetoric:

The left wing is out for blood. Shots have been fired in the cancel culture war. And now moves are being made to let loose the national security state against innocent Americans.

The ones "out for blood" were the mob that stormed the capitol on January 6th, provoked by liars in the Republican party, on your network and others on the right. Watters went onto attack those who are rightfully saying that the Republican party needs to be burned to the ground or make some drastic changes, and that it's built on lies, racism and know-nothingness, before saying that he, unlike the rest of the media "will will cover Joe Biden honestly."

And somehow he managed to move onto his next interview without being struck by lightening.

The more well-deserved criticism that comes their way, the louder they're going to continue to wail on Fox, as you saw Watters do here.