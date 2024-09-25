Jesse Watters Paints America As In 'A Doomsday Spiral'

Fox News host Jesse Waters described the country we live in using Trump's bizarre and nonexistent doomsday scenario, that's both untrue and idiotic.

Watters claimed the entire country is in severe decay even though our economy is booming, the Biden administration has created millions of jobs, manufacturing has increased immeasurably, the stock markets are at all-time highs, and crime is down.

Watters trumps facts with lies. (see what I did there?)

WATTERS: Our generations fought, built, and created the greatest civilization on Earth, but look how quickly it can decay in just four years. Your neighborhoods don't look the same, streets aren't as safe, your paychecks aren't as fat. That typical American confidence in the future is rattled. The language that we use is under assault. Things we took for granted as eternal, you know, the differences between men and women, right and wrong, the rule of law, under constant attack. This election is about more than Trump and Harris. It's about the future of the American republic, our cultural fabric, our economic well-being, our ability to have it better than our parents had it, and an opportunity to live healthy

No single person has undermined the rule of law in the history of this country, as has Trump. Orangina is now aided by a corrupt and bought-off Supreme Court.

Watters uses the white supremacist "great replacement theory" to attack migrants while he channels lying critical race theory freakouts and anti-LGBTQ+ nonsense.

If Watters believes the scenario he is painting, how does he leave his dwelling to go to work?

I mean, does he commute from his $2.8 million New Jersey estate, or his $1.65 million beach house? (It's possible he sold the beach house.) He got all this real estate by lying to Fox Rubes about how dangerous life in America is.