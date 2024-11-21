Matt Gaetz Is A Dog, According To Polymarket

The online betting market is not keen on Gaetz's chances of being confirmed.
By Ed Scarce
November 21, 2024

As of this writing, Matt Gaetz is about a 3-1 dog for confirmation by the Senate according to Polymarket, the online betting site that favors Republicans, and was bullish on Trump winning the election. Seems they're not so keen on Matt Gaetz though, earning just a 33% chance at the moment. Interestingly, the money bet on Gaetz, either pro or against, is more than all the rest of Trump's nominees combined.

Source: Newsweek

Former Congressman Matt Gaetz is facing long odds for Senate confirmation as President-elect Donald Trump's pick for U.S. attorney general, according to predictive betting website Polymarket.

Trump announced his nomination of Gaetz as attorney general last week, prompting immediate backlash and speculation that the "unqualified" former U.S. representative could face great difficulty in being confirmed by the Senate.

Gaetz resigned from Congress shortly after Trump nominated him and only days before the House was expected to release a report on a years-long ethics investigation into his alleged sexual misconduct and illegal drug use.

While Trump is pushing forward with his controversial nomination, betting odds appear to reflect the fact that a number of Republicans have hinted that the Senate, which will have a 53 to 47 seat GOP majority in January, will not simply rubber stamp Gaetz.

Gaetz's odds are far lower than any other nominee also.

gaetz

