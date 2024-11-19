'Truly Dark': An Attorney Is About To Spill All Of The Tea On Matt Gaetz

There is a lot we can say about former Rep. Matt Gaetz, and none of it is good, but it's about to get a lot worse for the Florida Man. An attorney representing two women who testified before the House Ethics Committee is about to spill all of the tea -- and there's a lot of tea.

An attorney who represents two women who claim to have attended up to 10 "sex parties" with Gaetz and says, according to Politico, that "they attended more than five and as many as 10 "sex parties" with Gaetz between the summer of 2017 and the end of 2018, during his first term in the House." The two women say that there were "group sex situations" and illegal drugs were present.

ABC News reports:

Florida attorney Joel Leppard told ABC News' Juju Chang that one of his clients also witnessed Gaetz having sex with a third woman -- who was then 17 years old -- at a house party in Florida. "She testified [that] in July of 2017, at this house party, she was walking out to the pool area, and she looked to her right, and she saw Rep. Gaetz having sex with her friend, who was 17," Leppard said. ... Leppard, who has called for the House Ethics Committee to release its report amid Gaetz's nomination to serve as President-elect Donald Trump's attorney general, told ABC News that the former congressman paid both of his clients for sex using Venmo. "Just to be clear, both of your clients testified that they were paid by Rep. Gaetz to have sex?" Chang asked Leppard. "That's correct. The House was very clear about that and went through each. They essentially put the Venmo payments on the screen and asked about them. And my clients repeatedly testified, 'What was this payment for?' 'That was for sex,'" Leppard said. Leppard's interview with ABC News comes days after he publicly called for the House Ethics Committee to be released. "As the Senate considers former Rep. Gaetz's nomination for attorney general, several questions demand answers," Leppard said. "What if multiple credible witnesses provided evidence of behavior that would constitute serious criminal violations?" The House Ethics Committee is expected to meet on Wednesday and discuss its report on Gaetz and potentially vote on its release, despite the fact that the investigation ended when Gaetz resigned from the House, multiple sources told ABC News.

The media has been sanitizing the Gaetz scandal. This is called statutory rape, not sex with a high school student, as some sources have reported:

Attorney John Clune, who represents the former minor at the center of the probe, called for the release of the Ethics Committee's report on Thursday. "Mr. Gaetz's likely nomination as Attorney General is a perverse development in a truly dark series of events. We would support the House Ethics Committee immediately releasing their report. She was a high school student and there were witnesses," Clune said in a statement. Sources said the woman, who is now in her 20s, testified to the House Ethics Committee that the now-former Florida congressman had sex with her when she was 17 years old and he was in Congress, ABC News previously reported.

Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin said that the Gaetz report should "absolutely" be released. We agree!

The only reason I can think of why Trump is picking wholly unqualified individuals for his administration is that he's trying to distract us from something. Like most narcissists, Trump has his flying monkeys to protect him—and in this case, they are elected members of the House and Senate. Something is coming.