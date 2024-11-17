GOP Senator: Matt Gaetz Sex Report Should 'Absolutely' Be Released

Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin (OK) argued that a House Ethics Committee report about alleged sexual misconduct on former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) should absolutely be released before President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for attorney general is confirmed.
By David EdwardsNovember 17, 2024

Mullin made the comment on Sunday's Meet the Press program after host Kristen Welker recalled that the senator had accused Gaetz of admitting to sexual misconduct and abusing drugs on the House floor.

"And Matt Gaetz is going to go through the same scrutiny as every other individual," Mullin told Welker. "And I'm going to give him a fair shot, just like every individual. And at the end of the day, the Senate has to confirm him. I do think it's a very, very tough role."

"I didn't even know he was an attorney until after he was appointed attorney general," he added. "And I had to do my research on him. And I know that's crazy because I served with him."

Welker wondered if Mullin would endorse the House Ethics Committee releasing a report about Gaetz's alleged misconduct with a 17-year-old girl.

"Absolutely," Mullin said. "And I believe the Senate should have access to that."

"And in that process, we're going to give Matt Gaetz the same chances we'll give all President Trump's nominees," he said. "And I'll say this, Matt will be treated the same as every nominee out there from myself and every other senator out there."

