'People Of Oklahoma Lost Their Jobs': NBC Host Clashes With GOP Lawmaker Over Elon's Cuts

NBC host Kristen Welker clashed with Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) after billionaire Elon Musk convinced President Donald Trump's government to slash thousands of jobs.

During a Sunday interview on Meet the Press, Welker confronted Mullin with news from his state.

"Here are some recent headlines in your home state of Oklahoma, quote, federal layoffs felt across indigenous communities in Oklahoma," the NBC host said. "Oklahoma University president says the National Institutes of Health funding cut would severely impact university research."

"Thousands of Oklahoma veterans and caregivers struggle amid cuts to VA," she continued. "This comes as there have been town halls all across the country, including in Oklahoma, protesting these cuts."

"What is your message to the people of Oklahoma who say they are being hurt by these cuts by President Trump and Elon Musk?"

Mullin insisted Democrats were "manufacturing these protests."

"But what about the headlines in your state?" Welker pressed.

"There has to be a reset. It has been abused," Mullin replied. "So if you want to start talking about actual cuts, what Oklahomans want is to make sure that we rid or we get rid of the waste and fraud inside the federal government. And that's exactly what the president's done."

"But Senator, first of all, they haven't provided proof of fraud," Welker noted. "But talk to the people in Oklahoma who've lost their jobs, who say they are hurting. They don't know how they're going to pay their mortgage. They don't know how they're going to make ends meet. Talk to those people... They say enough of these cuts."

"I don't want anybody to lose their job," Mullin argued. "Cuts had to take place. And every business business owner understands this. Every business owner understands that you have to get your house in order before you can advance."

"Elon Musk is the United States consultant right now," he added. "He's a, he is literally the, the, the, the best entrepreneur we've had in our lifetime and he's doing it for free."

"He's taking an unbiased look saying these programs make no sense."