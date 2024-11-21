Trump Demands House Kill PRESS Act They Already Passed

Here's a hint why he's so worked up: It's the Protect Reporters from Exploitative State Spying Act, or PRESS Act.
By Susie MadrakNovember 21, 2024

Republicans are so pathetic, they're almost certainly going to block a bill they already passed because Herr Goldenhair has ordered them to do so. Why even show up? Just let Trump vote directly on legislation and everyone else can stay home! Via the New York Times:

President-elect Donald J. Trump on Wednesday instructed congressional Republicans to block the passage of a bipartisan federal shield bill intended to strengthen the ability of reporters to protect confidential sources, dealing a potentially fatal political blow to the measure — even though the Republican-controlled House had already passed it unanimously.

The call by Mr. Trump makes it less likely that the bill — the Protect Reporters from Exploitative State Spying Act, or PRESS Act — will reach the Senate floor and be passed before the current session of Congress ends next month. Even one senator can hold up the bill, chewing up many hours of Senate floor time that could be spent on confirming judges or passing other legislation deemed to be a higher priority.

Mr. Trump issued the edict in a post on his Truth Social platform Wednesday afternoon. Citing a “PBS NewsHour” report about the federal shield legislation, he wrote: “REPUBLICANS MUST KILL THIS BILL!”

