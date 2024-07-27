Deepfake Porn Bill Passed By Senate

A bill to protect those that are being smeared with nonconsensual sexual explicit digital forgeries now are one step closer to having agency against those perpetrating the fraud.
New anti-deepfake legislation, known as the Disrupt Explicit Forged Images and Non-Consensual Edits (Defiance) Act, has passed a Senate vote with unanimous consent, pushing the first of potentially many AI-focused regulations one step closer to federal law.
The bipartisan Defiance Act grants victims the right to sue individuals who "knowingly produce, distribute, or receive" nonconsensual sexually-explicit digital forgeries. It was introduced to the session by Senate Judiciary Chair Dick Durbin and Republican senator Lindsay Graham, but Democratic representative and co-leader Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has become a figurehead of the legislation.
As bad as revenge porn and hacking personal videos and photos and posting them online, deepfake porn is just as destructive to women.
This is a good first step.
I wonder if the MAGA run House will go along with the Senate on this one?