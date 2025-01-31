FireAid Benefit Concert Rocks It!

I had a hard time watching some of it because of emotions, but what a great show,
By John AmatoJanuary 31, 2025

So many artists wanted to perform, and the organizers needed two venues to accommodate them.

'Live Nation, AEG and the Azoff Company partnered with the Intuit Dome and Kia Forum in Inglewood to host the benefit show, described as an evening of music and solidarity.'

The Hollywood Reporter has an excellent article recounting the entire evening.

The final act kicked off with Jimmy Kimmel, who took the stage declaring, “Hi, I’m Olivia Rodrigo,” before thanking the benefits organizers. The comedian then introduced the night’s final performer, Lady Gaga, “to heal us with her spirit and talent.” Gaga closed the show with two songs from A Star Is Born — “Shallow” and “Always Remember Us This Way.” The singer finished the show with a song she co-wrote with her fiancé Michael Polansky to provide some hope.

“When I was thinking about what to sing tonight, I thought I wanted to do something hopeful,” the Grammy-winning singer told the crowd, explaining she thought about her songs but couldn’t find something that was just right. “Me and my friend Michael, my fiancé, my love, we wrote this song for you. It’s just for tonight. It’s just for you.”

The concert was streamed on almost every platform. If you missed any portion of here's the entire show if you want to catch up.

FireAid LA Benefit Concert

So many people lost everything, including their pets. People who weren't celebrities or wealthy, just working-class folks, victims of this horrible fire.

Open thread...

