It's Going To Be A Very Special Jesse Watters Thanksgiving

“Home is the place where, when you have to go there, they have to take you in.” --Robert Frost
By Susie MadrakNovember 12, 2024

Jesse Watters' mother, Anne Purvis, was a child psychologist. His dad, Stephen Hapgood Watters, was a teacher. Both parents came from a long line of achievers, and sent him to Penn Charter, a very liberal private Quaker school here in Philadelphia.

Despite his accomplished parents and his education, look how he turned out.

Every time he shows up on Twitter, I comment, "Your mother only talks to you so she can see her grandchildren."

Sounds like I was right, because Jesse's mother has disinvited him from the family Thanksgiving this year. Something about "scheduling." But she told him he could come the next day for leftovers.

He said no thanks, he would be at Best Buy.

Understand, this isn't just a difference of opinion. Jesse Watters is a horrible person who lies and distorts in ways that harm our country.

Time for karma, Jesse, you nasty piece of work. Guess you thought you got away with it, huh? After all, you're rich and famous!

Well, your own family doesn't want to be around you on the holiday that's all about family.

And your mom's bitten her tongue long enough.

