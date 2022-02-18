Jesse Watters Compares Hillary Clinton To A Rat

Jesse Watters continues to prove that he is one of the biggest right-wing trolls on Fox News.
By John AmatoFebruary 18, 2022

Not to be outdone by the other miscreants on his network, Jesse Watters opened up his Thursday evening broadcast with a graphic of a rat.

And then he spoke. With the bombastic coverage Fox News ran all week attacking HRC, it was apparent what the rodent was meant to represent.

"Have you ever had a pest that you just can't get rid of. Like a rat in your house. Not a big mouse like a big rat, gnawing. Just won't go away," he said. "You know it shouldn't be there. We don't want in your house, but it won't give up."

Watters continued, "Does this sound familiar because that's what Hillary Clinton has become. A pest we can't escape."

Who is trapping Jesse Watters with Hillary?

No one is making Jesse Watters listen to or watch Hillary Clinton give a speech.

This is beyond dehumanizing, despicable and disgusting even for Watters, but that's Jesse Watters in a nutshell.

Fox News just can't quit Hillary.

They need her.

They long for her.

The former First Lady, the former Senator from New York, the former Secretary of State of United States is not allowed to breathe the air around her, according to Fox News.

I remember when Rush Limbaugh compared Chelsea Clinton, then a young child, to a dog.

Watters followed his lead from decades ago.

The only rat I see on my screen is Jesse.

A rat with rabies.

