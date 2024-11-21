Hakeem Jeffries: Razor-Thin Win Is Not Any Kind Of Mandate

Keep saying it, it needs to sink into the mind of the public!
By Susie MadrakNovember 21, 2024

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries yesterday rejected the idea that voters delivered some kind of mandate to Trump and the Republicans, arguing that the GOP’s razor-thin majority in the House means that nothing will get done in Washington without Democratic support. Via The Hill:

“Despite the claims of some of my Republican colleagues, who have spent a lot of time over the last two weeks talking about some big, massive mandate — I’m looking for it,” Jeffries said during a press briefing in the Capitol.

The comments were a shot at the Republicans who, after winning control of the House, Senate and White House in the next Congress, have asserted broad powers to pursue a starkly conservative policy agenda.

That includes Trump, who used his victory speech on election night to claim “an unprecedented and powerful mandate,” and Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), who argued Tuesday that voters gave Trump the authority to seat his preferred Cabinet picks — regardless of any controversy swirling around them.

No way in hell it was a signal to implement their Project 2025 extremism. Hillary Clinton, who lost her election, had a bigger popular vote margin than Trump's teeny-tiny 1.6%, in case you were wondering.

That's the smallest margin ever of someone who won the election.

