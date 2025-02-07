Musk DOGE Minion Resigns After WSJ Finds Racist Social Media

The Journal said it had established links between 25-year-old Elez and a social media account on Musk’s platform, X, that was deleted in December.
By Susie MadrakFebruary 7, 2025

One of the Musk minions on DOGE resigned Thursday after The Wall Street Journal asked the White House about his connection to a social media account that advocated for racism and eugenics. Via CNBC.com:

The DOGE staffer, Marko Elez, earlier in the day had been approved by a federal judge along with another DOGE staff member to have access to the payment system at the U.S. Treasury, but the judge restricted his ability to share data from the system.

“The deleted @nullllptr account previously went by the username @marko_elez, a review of archived posts shows,” the Journal reported. “The user behind the @nullllptr also described themselves as an employee at SpaceX and Starlink, where Elez has worked, according to archives of Elez’s personal website.”

Musk is playing a major role in efforts by President Donald Trump to slash federal government spending and employee head count. Elez had been designated as a special government employee.

[...]“Just for the record, I was racist before it was cool,” the account posted in July, according to the newspaper.

Isn't he delightful. Just the kind of person who makes you proud that he's (allegedly) an American!

After all that Marko Elez was the first taker on the resignation program.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm.bsky.social) 2025-02-06T22:22:07.705Z

"I was racist before it was cool"

"I would not mind if Gaza and Israel were wiped off the face of the Earth"

“You could not pay me to marry outside of my ethnicity"

“Normalize Indian hate"

-- Top Musk/DOGE aide; posts discovered by WSJ's @klong.bsky.social

Gift link www.wsj.com/tech/doge-st...

Bill Grueskin (@bgrueskin.bsky.social) 2025-02-06T21:04:33.855Z

By the way, Marko Elez did NOT quit because of woke libtards

He quit because the WALL STREET JOURNAL called him to ask about his racist eugenicist tweets

Tristan Snell (@tristansnell.bsky.social) 2025-02-07T01:12:54.470Z

