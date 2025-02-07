Musk DOGE Minion Resigns After WSJ Finds Racist Social Media

One of the Musk minions on DOGE resigned Thursday after The Wall Street Journal asked the White House about his connection to a social media account that advocated for racism and eugenics. Via CNBC.com:

The DOGE staffer, Marko Elez, earlier in the day had been approved by a federal judge along with another DOGE staff member to have access to the payment system at the U.S. Treasury, but the judge restricted his ability to share data from the system.

The Journal said it had established links between 25-year-old Elez and a social media account on Musk’s platform, X, that was deleted in December.

“The deleted @nullllptr account previously went by the username @marko_elez, a review of archived posts shows,” the Journal reported. “The user behind the @nullllptr also described themselves as an employee at SpaceX and Starlink, where Elez has worked, according to archives of Elez’s personal website.”

Musk is playing a major role in efforts by President Donald Trump to slash federal government spending and employee head count. Elez had been designated as a special government employee.

[...]“Just for the record, I was racist before it was cool,” the account posted in July, according to the newspaper.