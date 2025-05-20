Dem NJ Congresswoman Charged With ALLEGEDLY Assaulting ICE Agent

By Susie Madrak

The DoJ said it filed charges yesterday against Democratic Rep. LaMonica McIver, for ALLEGEDLY assaulting law enforcement this month at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Newark. Via NBC News:

Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey Alina Habba made the announcement on X, where she accused the Democratic lawmaker of “assaulting, impeding and interfering with law enforcement.”

In a statement, McIver called the charges against her “purely political” and said she looks forward “to the truth being laid out clearly in court.”

“Earlier this month, I joined my colleagues to inspect the treatment of ICE detainees at Delaney Hall in my district. We were fulfilling our lawful oversight responsibilities, as members of Congress have done many times before, and our visit should have been peaceful and short. Instead, ICE agents created an unnecessary and unsafe confrontation when they chose to arrest Mayor Baraka,” McIver said.

This is Alina Habba, remember. She's known for her legal acumen and integrity. HAHAHAHAHA

And ICE agents are just as well known for telling the truth.

Homan says he's talked with acting US Attorney Alina Habba about possibly prosecuting Democrats

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-05-14T20:45:02.785Z

https://bsky.app/profile/artcandee.bsky.social/post/3lpcd5g7fcc2w

HAPPENING NOW: Protesters boo Alina Habba and chant “Shame! Shame!" as she arrives at court in Newark for a hearing against Mayor Ras Baraka (Video: @peterhvideo.bsky.social)

Marco Foster (@marcofoster.bsky.social) 2025-05-15T14:19:34.286Z

