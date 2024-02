Looks like Trump fired Alina Habba via Truth Social post earlier today. Ironic that he flat out refuses to fire people to their face, especially after he earned his reality tv reputation based off a show with the tagline "YOU'RE FIRED!"

Twitter responded perfectly to Alina's predicament.

Alina who? Oh, the Coffee girl. — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 31, 2024

holy fucking shit, Donald Trump just threw Alina Habba under the parking garage — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) January 31, 2024

Now that Donald Trump has freed up Alina Habba's time, I hope she can now represent Fox News against Smartmatic. 🙏 — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) January 31, 2024

BREAKING: Donald Trump releases evidence that he has never met Alina Habba. pic.twitter.com/hM9J90EcaA — cαηα∂α нαтεs тя☭мρ (@Trump_Detester) January 31, 2024

BREAKING: Alina Habba arrives at the unemployment office. pic.twitter.com/A5PgH7cn35 — MaTT FLaMMaBLe (@MaTTFLaMMaBLe) January 31, 2024

I hope Alina got her payment up front. If not, she is going to have to sue him. Get in line, girly. It's a long one.