Trump Puts Up Legal Help Wanted Sign

Over on Truth is stranger than fiction Social, Trump has hung the legal help wanted sign, but with some strange parameters:

I am in the process, along with my team, of interviewing various law firms to represent me in an Appeal of one of the most ridiculous and unfair Witch Hunts our Country has ever seen - The defamation Sham presided over by a Clinton appointed, highly partisan, Trump Hating Judge, Lewis Kaplan, who was, together with certain other Radical Left Democrat Judges, one of the most partisan and out of control activists that I have ever appeared before. He was a “bully” who demanded two trials, rather than one, denied me Due Process, would not allow me to put forth vital evidence (of which there was much!), and only allowed me to be on the witness stand for minutes, telling my lawyer what to ask, and telling me to only give one word answers, as his wife and friends sat in cordoned off front row seats watching with glee. This entire HOAX is a disgrace to our American System of Justice. Any lawyer who takes a TRUMP CASE is either “CRAZY,” or a TRUE AMERICAN PATRIOT. I will make my decision soon!

The poor man's dementia is getting worse. a "true American patriot" (sorry but my keyboard doesn't have a sticky caps lock button) wouldn't have anything to do with the orange shitgibbon. But at least he got the crazy part right. A person would have to be crazy if they think TFG is going to actually every pay them.

But what of poor Alina Habba? What is she going to do now? I guess she'll just have to pretend to be smart for food for now. At least while she peddles her idea for a new reality TV show with Jeff Foxworthy, "Can You Lawyer Better Than A 5th Grader?"