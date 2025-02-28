Alina Habba Gets Testy With Laura Ingraham Over Trump's China Comments

Trump's legal counselor Alina Habba was caught off guard by Fox News host Laura Ingraham when she was told Trump wanting China involved in our country was oft-putting to the MAGA cult.

The Trump campaign and their minions in Congress attacked President Biden with the lie that he was in bed and paid off by China. Now, Trump is inviting China to buy more of our companies and have more of their workforce in the country, because he is that corrupt.

INGRAHAM: Alina, a little murmuring in MAGAland about, you know, the comments about China today.

Did MAGA vote for China to be able to buy up more American real estate or American companies, they ask?

HABBA: Is that really a question? Really?

That's what we're doing now?

The spin?

That's the spin?

What the president said was very simple.

It's the same policy we've had across the board. When you look at reciprocal tariffs, when you look at the strong arm that President Trump has had with China, with Canada, with Mexico, we want America to be safe.

We care about American people first. It's like what you just said in your monologue, I couldn't have said it better.

America first.

INGRAHAM: Alina, but you can't buy, reciprocity would mean Americans can go off and buy lots of Chinese real estate, real estate, you know, near military bases, which I know President Trump is not in favor of.

But the concern obviously is like, we want to, you know, the deals are great and so much of them are phenomenal. But you see where Democrats are starting to like worm their way into the populist agenda and say, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa.

How is that for the American worker to bring in thousands of more foreign workers? That is what some on the MAGA side are, you know, kind of whispering about, but nevertheless it's out there.

HABBA: Let me clarify that then if there's any confusion.

What the president was referring to was us continuing to have business relations.

We do import export.

Of course we do.