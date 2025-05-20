Trump First Offered To Buy Qatar Jet. Somehow, It Became A Gift

Trump tasked his Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff with finding a list of viable planes.
By Susie MadrakMay 20, 2025

The Yambo administration approached Qatar about acquiring a Boeing 747 that could be used as Air Force One by His Highness, four sources familiar with the discussions said. This does not fit the heartwarming narrative that Qatar reached out and offered the jet as a “gift” to him. "Sir, sir, we'd be so honored if you would agree to take our gold-plated flying brothel off our hands!" Via CNN:

After Trump took office in January, the Pentagon contacted Boeing and was told the company would not be able to deliver the new jets it was building to replace the aging presidential planes for another two years, the sources said.

The Trump administration, however, wanted a replacement plane much faster, and the Air Force was exploring different options for doing so. At the same time, Trump tasked his Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff with finding a list of viable planes, a senior White House official told CNN.

After the Pentagon’s initial engagement with the company, Boeing provided US defense officials with a list of other Boeing clients around the world with planes that could work in the meantime, three of the sources said.

“And Qatar was one of the clients,” the second source familiar with the discussions said, adding the Pentagon “offered to buy the plane” and Qatar indicated it was willing to sell it.

How did this turn into a $400 million "gift", I wonder?

Hey now.

Air Force One: Sources contradict Trump narrative about Qatar offering plane as ‘gift’ | CNN Politics

Charles Johnson (@charles.littlegreenfootballs.com) 2025-05-20T00:09:17Z

“Sources contradict Trump narrative about Qatar offering plane as ‘gift’”

This is the most pathetic thing I have ever seen. Lying about a gift that is NOT a gift??? 😅😂🤣

www.cnn.com/2025/05/19/p...

#USA #Qatar

🍁🇨🇦Team Canada Forever🇨🇦🍁 (@teamcanadaforever.bsky.social) 2025-05-20T01:54:42.226Z

Turns out that Qatar did not offer the plane to Trump initially. He sent his envoy to approach them about buying it and apparently decided to claim it was a gift somehow.
www.msn.com/en-us/news/u...

soonergrunt (@soonergrunt.bsky.social) 2025-05-20T00:22:21.018Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon