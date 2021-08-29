Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Stephen Miller Screams At 'Clincally Insane' Biden Over Afghan Refugees

Former Trump adviser Stephen Miller on Sunday called President Joe Biden "clinically insane" for allowing Afghan refugees to live in the United States.
By David

Former Trump adviser Stephen Miller on Sunday called President Joe Biden "clinically insane" for allowing Afghan refugees to live in the United States.

Miller yelled at the current commander-in-chief throughout a Fox News interview after host Maria Bartiromo asked him about "refugees" that are being brought to the United States from Afghanistan.

"Your thoughts on this debacle?" Bartiromo prompted.

"This is a double Biden disaster," Miller said. "He got rid of the Trump plan, the Trump conditions-based plan. And now Afghanistan is a terror wonderland once again, with terrorists just running around doing whatever they want to do."

The former Trump adviser raised his voice as he talked about the people who are being evacuated from Afghanistan.

"Have we forgotten so quickly the 9/11 terrorists were granted visas by our State Department?" he shouted. "Have we forgotten so quickly that all that blood was shed because we weren't able to secure our own immigration system? Now we're going to repeat these mistakes again?"

Miller then falsely suggested that Biden was allowing "every person in the world who is living under Islamic theocracy" to move to the United States.

"How is that safe for us?" he exclaimed. "But this open-ended obligation to take up every one of the 40 million people who would prefer to live here than under Sharia law is clinically insane! And we will rue the day that we made that decision."

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team