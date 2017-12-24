Roger Stone: 'Members Of Cabinet' Plotting To Remove Trump With 25th Amendment

Longtime Trump ally Roger Stone revealed that he has evidence that members of Donald Trump's cabinet have talked about using the 25th Amendment to remove the 45th president from office.

During an interview on C-SPAN's program, Associated Press reporter Tom LoBianco asked Stone if he had "any evidence" that anyone inside Trump's cabinet was actively discussing using the 25th Amendment to remove the president from office for being unable to discharge his duties.

"I have sources," Stone explained. "And yes, I believe there are some who have had this discussion. This is both outside the cabinet and in. I think it's the fallback plan for the establishment. That's why I'm trying to sound the clarion call."

"Who are we talking about?" LoBianco wondered. "Is this it the secretary of state, the defense secretary, the vice president?"

"Like you, Tom, I cannot reveal those sources," Stone insisted. "This is not a conspiracy theory... There are members of the cabinet who have had this discussion. Let me just leave it at that."

"I will probably report that fully at some point," he added. "There is a plan afoot that is broader than just the cabinet. The 25th Amendment requires a majority of the cabinet and the vice president [to remove the president]. I don't think that is achievable today, not on the heels of the historic tax cut, not on the heels of the disintegration of the credibility of [Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation]. But we have seen what happens when a hysteria is whipped up among the people by some in the mainstream media. And I have always thought this is plan B for the two party duopoly that has run this country into the ground."