Scarborough Pleads With Cabinet Members To Use The 25th Amendment

Not much happy talk on Morning Joe today. Instead, Scarborough laid out an extensive case for using the 25th Amendment to eject Trump from office, and pleaded with cabinet members to do something.

Among the points made: During the campaign, the people around Trump told Scarborough he was already showing early signs of dementia. That the New York Daily News just published an editorial called "Donald Trump is a madman," and said he is mentally unwell. That Maggie Haberman, New York Times White House reporter, says something is "unleashed" with him now.

Oh, and that we are much closer to a nuclear war on the Korean peninsula than Americans realize, and Trump is clearly unfit to manage the situation.

Other than that?

"The problem, Mika, is that we are not fine in this country," Scarborough said.

"I said America will be strong. We will survive this. But right now, at this particular moment -- and we will get to this in a moment with Richard Haas, we are headed towards a nuclear showdown, most insiders say it matches everything we've heard from inside the administration, we are closer to war on the Korean peninsula that most Americans know, we said this months ago, we will have a ground war, they've believed that inside the White House for a very long time.

"Yet, he seems completely detached from reality. We had a New York Times and Washington Post piece saying so a couple of days ago: if this is not what the 25th Amendment was drafted for... I would like the cabinet members to serve America. You know you don't serve Donald J. Trump, scam developer, scam, you know, Trump University proprietor. Reality TV show host, you don't represent him. You represent 320 million people whose lives are literally in your hands and we are facing a showdown with a nuclear power and you have somebody inside the White House, somebody at the New York Daily News says is mentally unfit, people close to him say is mentally unfit, people close to him during the campaign told me had early stages of dementia.

"Now listen, you can get mad at me," he said. "You can say it's not okay to say, but it is reality.

"When are we supposed to say this -- after the first nuclear missile goes, is that when it's proper to bring this up in polite society?

"Tell me. General Mattis, when is it polite to bring this up in polite society? Rex Tillerson, when is this the right time to talk about a mentally unstable president in the White House and a nuclear showdown with another unstable madman in North Korea? Is it after the first nuclear missiles fly? What exactly is the right time, Steve Mnuchin?

"Mike Pence, guess what, Republicans want you to be president. The Republicans in the House would love you to be president of the United States. You know why? Because you're stable.

"And here's the thing. Everybody around Donald Trump knows he's not stable. Everybody around Donald Trump knows he's not stable," he emphasized. "Everybody. And yet, this continues."