'Oh My Goodness!' CNBC Host Horrified By Inflation Data

CNBC anchor Rick Santelli, the man who helped create the Tea Party movement after President Obama was elected with his anti-homeowner hijinks, was thoroughly walloped by the horrible data in July's Producer Price Index.

Santelli is one of the worst of the worst, but he can read actual data.

SANTELLI: Be very careful how we look at some of these numbers.

We're a couple seconds away, folks, from our July release of the Producer Price Index.

Headline number is whoppingly big, oh my goodness.

Up nine-tenths of a percent, up nine-tenths. And if you strip out food and energy, guess what? It's still up nine-tenths.

Boy, that equals June of 22, you're to March of 22 on the headline to find a bigger number. On the core number, that would come to March of 22 since we've had a number of that magnitude when it was 1.2%.

These are kind of COVID distorted numbers.

Now, let's look at ex-food, energy, and trade. Triple the expectations.

All three of those were expected to be up two-tenths.

This is up six-tenths.

Six-tenths would be the highest level since March of 22 when it was nine-tenths.

--

So we see every single metric is warmer than expected.

Every single metric is significantly higher sequentially.