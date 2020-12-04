Media Bites
Rick Santelli Has A Fake, Dangerous Tantrum Over Closing Restaurants

CNBC has this noisy clown on so their show will trend on Twitter.
By Frances Langum
1 hour ago by Ed Scarce
Rick Santelli has a loud, obnoxious schtick that keeps him on television.

He displayed his act again this morning on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

It wouldn't matter, except that his screaming act might result in deaths.

Yelling off-set about his "opinion" that restaurants and churches should remain open just like big-box stores, Santelli huffed and puffed and crossed his arms. It's all an act.

His straight man on the show this time was Andrew Sorkin, who tried to lower the liability for CNBC by pointing out that there is a difference between big box stores and restaurants.

Santelli stayed in character and screamed some more about his "difference of opinion," claiming there is no science that should keep a restaurant closed.

Steve Liesman tried in the end to insert some reality: "How is that working for you, Rick? The numbers..."

Santelli yelled back that he knows the disease is killing people BUT...

And they moved on because the soundbites were filled, which is the whole point, the end.

