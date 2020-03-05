Rick Santelli Wishes Everyone Could Get COVID-19 At Once To Stabilize Financial Markets

CNBC analyst and notorious Tea Party ranter Rick Santelli took to the airwaves Thursday to make the case that everyone should just get the coronavirus all at once so the people who were going to die could die and the markets could settle down.

"I'm not a doctor," he said, for which we all should be grateful. "Think about how the world would be if you tried to quarantine everybody because of generic-type flu."

Uh. We have a flu vaccine which is pretty effective in limiting the death rate from that particular virus. But wait for it.

"Maybe we'd be better off if we gave [COVID-19] to everybody, and in a month it would be over because the mortality is going to be any different than the long-term picture but the difference is we're wreaking havoc on global economies," he continued.

This is what people say who are obsessed with money at the expense of humanity. It is as stark and real as it can be, right there in black and white from the guy who tried to burn everything down in 2009 with his little staged Tea Party rant.

When all you care about is the almighty dollar, why think about the children and parents and husbands and wives who will be lost to this virus? I mean, he's basically saying that millions should die needlessly because...markets.