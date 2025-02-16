Claudia Tenney Introduces Bill To Make Trump's Birthday A National Holiday

North Korea here we come.
By Ed ScarceFebruary 16, 2025

One would think these Republican Trump asskissers would eventually pay some sort of political price for this sort of foolishness, but none of them ever seem to, which is why they keep doing it I suppose. In Claudia Tenney's case, she represented NY-22 in 2020 and won by around 100 votes. Since then, she's represented NY-24 and now routinely wins elections by 30% or more, and feels free to engage in such unbridled enthusiasm.

"This bill will add Trump's birthday to the list, recognizing him as the founder of America's Golden Age," Tenney said in a news release.

Source: WKBW

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBW) — Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, who represents Western New Yorkers in New York's 24th District, is proposing a bill to make President Donald Trump's birthday a federal holiday.

The Establishment Act, which Tenney introduced Friday, would permanently codify June 14 as a federal holiday in honor of both Trump and Flag Day.

"Just as George Washington's birthday is codified as a federal holiday, this bill will add Trump's birthday to the list, recognizing him as the founder of America's Golden Age," Tenney said in a news release.

