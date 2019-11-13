Stephen Colbert Introduces America To His Impeachment Holiday Tree

In honor of today's first impeachment hearing, Stephen Colbert introduced his first impeachment tree.

“I’m so excited, I won’t be able to sleep. So like every other night of the Trump presidency. I’ve already decorated my impeachment tree. Bring it out, boys!” Colbert said.

“It’s got all the traditional ornaments. The star on the top is the transcript of Trump’s ‘perfect phone call.'”

Colbert highlighted several of the ornaments. “We’ve got the quid pro snow. I got some pictures of some of the other presidents who have been impeached,” he said. “And up here, my favorite. It’s Lindsey Graham’s balls.

“He’s not using them these days,” he said.

And more! Go watch.