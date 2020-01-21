Stephen Colbert Ridicules Trump On His Definition Of Impeachable

Stephen Colbert brought back the “Don And The Giant Impeach” segment last night and contradicted Trump's idea of "impeachable." Via Deadline:

House impeachment managers filed a brief Friday outlining their charges that Trump abused his power by withholding aid from the Ukraine in exchange for a personal political favor. They say he then obstructed the House investigation into his actions, but Trump’s lawyers contend he did “absolutely nothing wrong” and is a victim of overzealous House Democrats.

Colbert said he found Trump’s defense laughable.

“The president’s lawyers say that abuse of power is not impeachable. Yes it is!” Colbert said. “It’s the most powerful job in the world. That’s why abuse of power is the thing a president is not supposed to do.”