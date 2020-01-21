Entertainment
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Stephen Colbert Ridicules Trump On His Definition Of Impeachable

He also looked at Melania's MLK Day tweet.
By Susie Madrak

Stephen Colbert brought back the “Don And The Giant Impeach” segment last night and contradicted Trump's idea of "impeachable." Via Deadline:

House impeachment managers filed a brief Friday outlining their charges that Trump abused his power by withholding aid from the Ukraine in exchange for a personal political favor. They say he then obstructed the House investigation into his actions, but Trump’s lawyers contend he did “absolutely nothing wrong” and is a victim of overzealous House Democrats.

Colbert said he found Trump’s defense laughable.

“The president’s lawyers say that abuse of power is not impeachable. Yes it is!” Colbert said. “It’s the most powerful job in the world. That’s why abuse of power is the thing a president is not supposed to do.”

Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.