Colbert Hosts A Very Special Edition Of 'Don And The Giant Impeach'

Stephen Colbert talked about Bill Taylor's surprise testimony yesterday.

"Taylor had testified behind closed doors that he was very concerned about the withholding of military aid from Ukraine. But the bombshell today was something he hadn't testified to before," the host said.

He talked about the Republican strategy to say Trump didn't know about the pressure to investigate Biden.

"But today, Taylor said this.

TAYLOR: Last Friday, a member of my staff told me of events that occurred on July 26. In the presence of my staff, at a restaurant, Ambassador Sondland called President Trump and told him of his meetings in Kiev. The member of my staff could hear President Trump on the phone asking Ambassador Sondland about the investigations.

"So this staffer overheard Trump asking about a foreign nation investigating his political opponent. That's like if they had a picture of Nixon breaking into the Watergate," Colbert said.

"Taylor continued:"

TAYLOR: Following the call with President Trump, the member of my staff asked Ambassador Sondland what President Trump thought about Ukraine. Mr. Sondland responded that President Trump cares more about the investigations of Biden, which Giuliani was pressing for.

"He also emphasized that Trump cared more about the investigations of Biden than he did about his son Eric, who the president described as 'the teeth one,' " Colbert said.

SCHIFF: As your staff related the event to you, your staff member could overhear Mr. Sondland on the phone -- could overhear the president on the phone with Mr. Sondland. Is that right?

Colbert went into Trump-channeling mode. "Okay, this is very sensitive information. I want Ukraine to investigate my political opponent! Am I on speaker phone? Why not? I want the waiter to hear this! I would like dirt on Joe Biden and fully loaded nachos. (Pause) Oh, I forgot the garlic knots."