Stephen Colbert Unveils Game Of Phones And A Catchy Impeachment Jingle

Haven't you people heard of Game of Thrones? Plenty of characters to keep track of!
By Susie Madrak

The late-night host unveils "Game of Phones," for people who have trouble keeping track of the impeachment hearings. Via Mashable:

"Are you seriously claiming that it's not easy for Americans to follows sagas with a lot of characters?" Colbert asks in the clip above. "Have you heard of Game of Thrones? For Pete's sake! It was pretty popular!"

Colbert goes on to say that he thinks the impeachment hearings are actually a lot like the HBO show.

"The GOP is full of White Walkers, Lindsay Graham has clearly had his balls cut off, and at least one character has indicated he wants to sleep with a family member," Colbert says.

The best part was when he channelled Fiona Hill:

In your face, in your face, I was right. So suck it, you witless wanker!

