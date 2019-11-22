Stephen Colbert Unveils Game Of Phones And A Catchy Impeachment Jingle

The late-night host unveils "Game of Phones," for people who have trouble keeping track of the impeachment hearings. Via Mashable:

"Are you seriously claiming that it's not easy for Americans to follows sagas with a lot of characters?" Colbert asks in the clip above. "Have you heard of Game of Thrones? For Pete's sake! It was pretty popular!"

Colbert goes on to say that he thinks the impeachment hearings are actually a lot like the HBO show.

"The GOP is full of White Walkers, Lindsay Graham has clearly had his balls cut off, and at least one character has indicated he wants to sleep with a family member," Colbert says.