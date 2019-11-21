LIVE STREAM: Dr. Fiona Hill And David Holmes Testify In Impeachment Inquiry

The last public hearing in the impeachment inquiry for this week features Russia expert Dr. Fiona Hill, who served on the National Security Council from 2017 to 2019. David Holmes, a diplomat serving in Ukraine will also testify.

Dr. Hill was witness to Ambassador Gordon Sondland offering a quid pro quo to Ukrainian officials during a meeting at the White House. She is also furious about how Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch was treated by the Trump administration. Expect some fireworks.

David Holmes is the counselor for political affairs at Embassy Kyiv. He overheard Ambassador Gordon Sondland talk to Donald Trump about the status of Trump's demands that Ukrainian President Zelenskiy announce investigations into Joe and Hunter Biden publicly.

Watch live with us and leave your thoughts in the comments.