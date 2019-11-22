Friday News Dump: Does Devin Nunes Have Mad Cow Disease? Moooo!

Poor Devin. He's still playing for that Audience of One, gambling that he has a safe seat for reelection. Ha, ha!

As @DevinNunes weaves wild conspiracy theories to distract from the facts about @realDonaldTrump’s Ukraine shakedown, we learn about his own dealings with a Rudy Giuliani associate now under criminal indictment. pic.twitter.com/oBGQogQ26M — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 21, 2019

I'm surprised Nunes took his lips off Trump's ass long enough to show up for the hearings.



Moooo!#DevinNunesIsAnIdiot https://t.co/ox3mhIWLXc — Kevin (@SophiesGrandpa) November 13, 2019

Will Hurd is a Republican and, being a Republican, he has dedicated himself to being complicit in the raging symptoms of the prion disease that now has eaten away all of the party’s higher functions. https://t.co/K4vdyeGQp1 — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) November 21, 2019

Rep. Devin Nunes: "For the last 3 years, it's not President Trump who got caught, it's the Democrats who got caught." pic.twitter.com/Ooy48K63Ca — The Hill (@thehill) November 21, 2019

What do @DevinNunes & @RudyGiuliani have in common (besides blind obedience to @realDonaldTrump & tenuous grips on reality)?

They share ties to Lev Parnas, now under criminal indictment.https://t.co/oB7sCG0m7u — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) November 21, 2019

My favorite part about today was learning that Devin Nunes is a co-conspirator. https://t.co/RkPwiHjSle — Markos Moulitsas (@markos) November 21, 2019

Dr. Fiona Hill Debunks Rep. Devin Nunes’ Conspiracy Theory About Ukraine Interfering In 2016 Election

VIDEOhttps://t.co/tSVv7fOmwV#FionaHillFanClub — SEO Web Writer (@LAWriter) November 22, 2019

MUST WATCH: Fiona Hill SLAMS @DevinNunes and Republicans trafficking in the same wacky conspiracy theories being pushed by Russian intelligence to undermine the United States. pic.twitter.com/N8fokP8g7J — Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) November 21, 2019

.@AyannaPressley joined Warren to address the protesters who disrupted Warren’s speech for ~10 min: “We are grateful for your activism and your voice and you are welcome here” she says, promising to “convene after this.” pic.twitter.com/zcLsKwEFZC — Cheyenne Haslett (@cheyennehaslett) November 22, 2019

"Trump and his advisers conspired to defraud the American people of a free and fair election," argues @AdamSerwer. "The high crime that the president has committed is not against Ukraine, but against America." https://t.co/pZTCX47ZxK

↓ Story continues below ↓ — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) November 22, 2019

watergate break-in to start of nixon impeachment hearings took two years. trump-zelensky phone call happened late july, became public in late september, and here we are in mid-november. — chris smith (@chrissmithnymag) November 22, 2019

To save the country you need to be in it for the long haul. As this shows pretty clearly. https://t.co/1qfwXFJ9wm — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 22, 2019

This is from Lev Parnas’s attorney you guys. 👀 https://t.co/44q1fqgUKC — Mimi Rocah (@Mimirocah1) November 22, 2019

Donald Trump appears to return to the absolutely unhinged Crowdstrike conspiracy theory, not mentioning any servers but being extremely insistent that "Ukraine hated me. They were after me in the election. They wanted Hillary Clinton to win." pic.twitter.com/KJcg3CIFkL — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) November 22, 2019

Will Hurd is a Republican and, being a Republican, he has dedicated himself to being complicit in the raging symptoms of the prion disease that now has eaten away all of the party’s higher functions. https://t.co/K4vdyeGQp1 — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) November 21, 2019

January 2020: “I’m saddened and disappointed by Trump’s conduct but will not vote to convict him.”@SenatorCollins https://t.co/DuJc6w1O7s — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) November 21, 2019

NEW TONIGHT >> @KamalaHarris reacts to @washingtonpost report that Lindsey Graham plans to launch investigation of Biden/Ukraine, calling it “a big distraction from the facts and the evidence.”



“It’s a bunch of B.S.”pic.twitter.com/BvJOg3hEDz — Ian Sams (@IanSams) November 22, 2019

Read @ddayen on the @theprospect on my newly released report with @FinGregg: "[I]f you had to choose a looming event that’s most likely to produce a negative shock to the financial system, it would almost certainly be the climate emergency."https://t.co/pkuq6ZdN9W — graham steele (@steelewheelz) November 21, 2019

Must read: there are two impeachment inquiries going on. One in the Capitol, and the other on Facebook. The GOP are winning the latter. https://t.co/j0j9QNyJus — Julia Macfarlane (@juliamacfarlane) November 21, 2019

Really blows my mind that the same crowd who told me growing up that you could hear satanic messages in rock music if you played it backward can’t seem to suss out what the President means by “do me a favor.” — Daniel “parade balloon” Summers (@WFKARS) November 21, 2019

Status: DEAD! 😂



Caller: Howdy. I just want to apologize first and foremost for all the morons on the calls earlier, especially from Alabama & all that. Secondly, I just want to say impeach the fucker. Have a great day!



C-span Host: Thanks...That's it for phone calls right now. pic.twitter.com/AgeunUguhQ — Minh Ngo (@minhtngo) November 21, 2019

The Middle Ages Have Been Misused by the Far Right. Here’s Why It’s So Important to Get Medieval History Right https://t.co/Kww3dNsaDQ — Mirvana (@mirv_ana) November 22, 2019

Floored by GOP denial of obvious facts?



To understand, you must scrutinize the Christian Right. I was them. We did "alternative facts" before it was cool.



Demand journalists call religious extremism by its name:https://t.co/dDVz4WaSSV#TheyGotCaught #EmptyThePews #Resist — Chrissy Stroop (@C_Stroop) November 21, 2019

1/Not sure political Washington has processed import of what's happening w/Fruman and Parnas.



The Ukraine affair has a fast-moving parallel criminal track, and it has already established direct connections to Trump, Rudy, Nunes - thus everyone. https://t.co/v6RomIx4gt — Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) November 22, 2019

Trump's Fed pick Judy Shelton casts doubt on the central bank's independence https://t.co/vPjs1kQPm6 — Bloomberg Politics (@bpolitics) November 22, 2019

Secret recordings show top Colombian officials saying the State Department under Trump has been "destroyed," quotes other foreign officials saying they don't bother dealing with it because "it doesn't count." Policy on Venezuela has been a "fiasco"https://t.co/vKbhwk1EtZ — Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) November 22, 2019

Always remember that Adam Neumann walked away with north of a billion dollars to crash WeWork into the ground but 2500 people who were trying their best are now out of work: https://t.co/X1wWqci8m0 — Laurie Voss (@seldo) November 22, 2019

Naw, can’t imagine anyone getting the impression that @realDonaldTrump is some kind of deranged narcissistic sociopath. Nope. https://t.co/vMArTQFfb6 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 22, 2019

Tom Hanks discovers he's related to Mister Rogers days before "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" released https://t.co/mgKKd80D7F pic.twitter.com/jFqX1VIKbS — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 20, 2019

Shepard Smith, Late of Fox News, Gives $500,000 to a Free Press Group https://t.co/K0z0siocfx — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) November 22, 2019

Special Report: How jihadists struck gold in Africa's Sahel https://t.co/ojBILxTQ5O pic.twitter.com/KYDO1TXXCb — Reuters (@Reuters) November 22, 2019



DEPARTMENT OF DECENT PEOPLE

A badly burned koala that was rescued crying and screaming from Australia's bushfires has been reunited with the heroic grandma who saved its life https://t.co/i6Cybi0mvF pic.twitter.com/EaGI6HKpLz — CNN (@CNN) November 22, 2019

Firefighters used a long pole to rescue a newborn puppy from a pipe after a passerby heard it whimpering.



The passerby adopted the young dog and three of its siblings found nearby, as the fire chief said it was likely the puppy's mother had died. https://t.co/uWQzVoGBHN pic.twitter.com/FHQnVzDNZG — ABC News (@ABC) November 22, 2019

KINDNESS IS FREE , SPRINKLE THAT STUFF EVERYWHERE YOU CAN , NO ACT OF KINDNESS , NO MATTER HOW SMALL IS EVER WASTED , THANKS TO THESE WONDERFUL HUMANS FOR SAYING A LIFE ... A BIG SALUTE 🤙👇@newworlddd555 pic.twitter.com/pd51NIFBGE — Nitin Bharuka (@bharuka_nitin) November 18, 2019

What a wonderful initiative, bravo @jonbonjovi. Let's hope this serves as a model for others to follow. pic.twitter.com/1pJcfpckqj — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 21, 2019

So just saw that wacko Laura Loomer is running for congress in Florida District 21, Palm Beach County against republican Chuck Clemons. No Dem has filed to run. It can be worse with Loomer as a Rep. We need a dem to run filing deadline is May 21, 2020 hope someone steps up — 𝓓𝓸𝓷𝓷𝓪 (@catinthecradle) November 22, 2019

Nearly 25 years ago, Mister Rogers addressed our graduating class of 1995. 👩‍🎓👨‍🎓 Tomorrow, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood hits theaters and tells his story. Take a look back at what was a beautiful day in OUR neighborhood at WVU! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/w5MNpUDrsQ — WVU Mountaineers (@WestVirginiaU) November 21, 2019



DEPARTMENT OF CUTE BABIES AND ANIMALS

the only pool party that matters

(gffkennel IG) pic.twitter.com/gtivghVkWt — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) November 21, 2019

This is HILARIOUS. 🦆😂



These rescued ducks rush outside on the first day of snow only to turn back around just as quickly!



Video from the wonderful Sanctuary at SHO in Vermont. ❄️ #loveALLanimals pic.twitter.com/2VuybK51jk — ༻⋆≺ Martin 🏳️‍🌈 ≻⋆༺ (@KlatuBaradaNiko) November 22, 2019

One of my favorite @sesamestreet moments of all time... pic.twitter.com/WnHgjTQWkb — 🌎Kristina A. Holzweiss #HackingSchoolLibraries⭐ (@lieberrian) November 21, 2019

Omg, it's so tiny and perfect puppy 🐶 pic.twitter.com/xj9Mk1HnR7 — Dogs (@AnimalsHello) November 19, 2019

Hi there lovely, i’m the king, how wonderful to meet you ❌😍 pic.twitter.com/Ilx8VWGFcr — Ffs OMG Vids 📽🔞 (@Ffs_OMG) November 18, 2019

toddlers thanksgiving menu ideas:



popsicles

more popsicles

other popsicles

different popsicles — christmas cheer liz bruenig (@ebruenig) November 22, 2019

Me, staring in wonder at my toddler: oh my goodness, I just love you so much! You’re so beautiful!



Toddler: thanks mom. I like touching my butt. — 🦃Marissa 🎄♥️ (@natsmama75) November 21, 2019

Puppies and hamster sleeping together so freaking cute 🐾 pic.twitter.com/2eFkeyI6WT — Dogs Delight (@dogs_delight) November 20, 2019

... me want know if it'z tea or coffee !! 😼🙄



📹kittens._hub Ig pic.twitter.com/kzPDkxq353 — mondo diverso (@StefanoSMagi) November 20, 2019

Need a laugh after this stressful week? Check this out!

somebody on twitter today: trump's weird hand-scrawled denial today sounds like a ramones song.



me: pic.twitter.com/mynZjx0E0M — Alex Kliment (@SaoSasha) November 21, 2019

Have a wonderful weekend!