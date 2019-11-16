Joy Reid Shouts Out Women Standing Up To Trump During Impeachment

During an AM Joy discussion about the Trump impeachment hearings, host Joy Reid asked her panel whose testimony next week they are most eager to see. The general consensus was Gordon Sondland's. The megadonor-turned EU ambassador who is also somehowTrump’s man in Ukraine, has recently revised his prior testimony after he suddenly remembered there was a quid pro quo after all – and he was the one who delivered it! Since then, State Department official David Holmes has testified that he overheard a phone call between Sondland and Trump, followed by comments from Sondland to Holmes, that vividly demonstrates that Trump’s only interest in Ukraine was in using it for his personal gain.

Reid quipped that if the Republicans want a transcript of Sondland’s call with Trump, they can probably get it from Russia given that the unsecure call was made on Sondland’s cell phone, in a café, in which Trump spoke so loudly, Holmes said he could hear Trump speaking through the phone.

Reid gave kudos to all the impeachment witnesses. But she added, “I have to say, it's the women that have shown the courage to actually step forward and not be scared at Donald Trump tweeting at them.”

It’s true. Former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, already the victim of a right-wing smear campaign,, testified unflinchingly as Trump attacked her – in the middle of the hearing! Fiona Hill also endured terrifying harassment during her tenure at the National Security Council. She is scheduled to testify next week.