Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

BOMBSHELL: Open Hearing Exposes Giuliani's Ukraine Smear Campaign

At the confirmation hearing for Trump's new Ambassador to Russia, nominee John Sullivan spills about Rudy's campaign against Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch. BOOM.
By David
4 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

President Donald Trump’s nominee for ambassador to Russia confirmed on Wednesday that Rudy Giuliani was at the center of a smear campaign in the State Department against then-U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, who has become an important impeachment witness.

“My knowledge in the spring and summer of this year about Mr. Giuliani was in connection with a campaign against our ambassador to Ukraine,” John Sullivan revealed to Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ) at a Senate foreign relations hearing.

Sullivan said that he was also given a package of disinformation that was being circulated in the State Department to smear Yovanovitch. He indicated that the package originated from someone in the White House.

Sullivan insisted that he turned the package over to the inspector general after he was not able to determine who created it.


More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.