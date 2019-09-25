Washington Post Reports On Rudy Giuliani's Shocking Shadow Diplomacy In Ukraine

The Washington Post published a story last night that was apparently sourced with White House aides frantic to avoid getting caught up in Trump's impeachment:

Several officials described tense meetings on Ukraine among national security officials at the White House leading up to the president’s phone call on July 25, sessions that led some participants to fear that Trump and those close to him appeared prepared to use U.S. leverage with the new leader of Ukraine for Trump’s political gain. [...] As those worries intensified, some senior officials worked behind the scenes to hold off a Trump meeting or call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky out of concern that Trump would use the conversation to press Kiev for damaging information on Trump’s potential rival in the 2020 race, former vice president Joe Biden, and Biden’s son Hunter. Though the whistleblower report focuses on the Trump-Zelensky call, officials familiar with its contents said that it includes references to other developments tied to the president, including efforts by Giuliani to insert himself into U.S.-Ukrainian relations.

The story goes on to describe the atmosphere in the White House over the whistleblower story as suspicious and paranoid- oh, and also "blood letting."

“Rudy — he did all of this,” one U.S. official said. “This s---show that we’re in — it’s him injecting himself into the process.”

But the really interesting part is that Rudy was trying to set up his own shadow state department in Ukraine. He targeted Marie Yovanovitch, the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

Though she was widely respected in the national security community for her efforts to prod Ukraine to take on corruption, Giuliani targeted Yovanovitch with wild accusations including that she played a secret role in exposing Manafort and was part of a conspiracy orchestrated by the liberal financier George Soros. “She should be part of the investigation as part of the collusion,” Giuliani said in a recent interview with The Washington Post, adding that “she is now working for Soros.” Yovanovitch is still employed by the State Department and is a fellow at Georgetown University. She declined to comment.

I have a feeling we're only scraping the surface. Strap in for what is sure to be a wild ride.