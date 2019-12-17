Rudy Giuliani Confesses: 'I Needed Yovanovitch Out Of The Way'

In a newly posted New Yorker article, Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani just comes right out and says what we all have known: He helped get rid of Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch because she was too principled to allow him to advance his corrupt Ukraine scheme unfettered.

“I believed that I needed Yovanovitch out of the way,” Giuliani told journalist Adam Entous last month. “She was going to make the investigations difficult for everybody.”

Giuliani wanted Ukraine to launch investigations to dig up dirt on his client's chief political rival, Joe Biden. In January, Guiliani, along with his now-indicted associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, had been shown documents by Ukraine's corrupt prosecutor general Yuriy Lutsenko purportedly showing wrongdoing by Biden's son, Hunter. But Giuliani viewed Yovanovitch as an obstacle to digging deeper, so he fabricated an entire smear campaign against her and sent it to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who declined to defend the ambassador against Giuliani’s baseless attacks.

Trump removed Yovanovitch from her post in May.

On Monday, Trump continued to defend Giuliani as a great "crime fighter" and "the greatest mayor in the history of New York." But on the question of Giuliani currently being investigated by the Southern District of New York, Trump clammed up.

Watch it below.

JUST IN: President Trump reveals Rudy Giuliani has shared some evidence he gathered on recent trip to Ukraine, but ignored my question about Giuliani being under investigation by his DOJ. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/HhNXgPIWDM — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) December 16, 2019

UPDATE: Apparently Rudy realized he'd dug a hole for himself so he visited Laura Ingraham to insist Yovanovitch is "corrupt."

NARRATOR: Marie Yovanovitch is NOT corrupt. Watch him lie below: