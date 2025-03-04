Trump Announces His Plans To Form A National Crypto Reserve

Digital assets like Bitcoin rallied on the president’s backing for a strategic holding, but even some conservatives and industry backers disapproved.
By Susie MadrakMarch 4, 2025

“I will make sure the U.S. is the Crypto Capital of the World,” Trump declared on his Truth Social network on Sunday in announcing the reserve. Via the New York Times:

Critics of all political stripes decried the move. Some Republicans raised questions about spending taxpayer money on risky assets instead of paying down the national debt. Joe Lonsdale, a friend of Elon Musk’s, wrote on X: “It’s wrong to steal my money for grift on the left; it’s also wrong to tax me for crypto bro schemes.”

Some protested the seeming latest conflict of interest involving Trump and crypto, noting that Trump profited from promoting the so-called memecoin $Trump before his inauguration. (The S.E.C. last week said memecoins wouldn’t be subject to regulatory oversight.) “This is getting egregious,” the software developer Nikita Bier replied to Lonsdale’s post. “Every 2 weeks there is a kickback to the family. Completely delegitimizes all the work DOGE is doing.”

Others questioned whether David Sacks, the investor who is Trump’s crypto czar, also stands to benefit from such a reserve. Sacks wrote on X that he had sold his cryptocurrency holdings, but didn’t address any holdings his investment firm has in crypto start-ups. Sacks will chair a first-of-its kind crypto White House summit on Friday intended to discuss ways to spur innovation and growth in the sector.

Trump says he’s moving forward on a crypto reserve, calling out Ripple, Cardano, and Solana by name. It’s unclear why he didn’t mention bitcoin, which is the obvious favorite.

Matt Novak (@paleofuture.bsky.social) 2025-03-02T15:28:08.377Z

The Trump Era will be remembered as The Golden Age of Corruption.

And the Crypto Reserve Heist will be the Centerpiece.

The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 2025-03-03T12:40:18.386Z

Why in the world would we make a reserve of a currency as volatile as Crypto. Why not just make a baseball card reserve? Buy all the Shohei Ohtani rookie cards in existence and keep the in a vault. I’d feel safer what that than crypto. WTF?

Chris Henry (@ibkis99.bsky.social) 2025-03-03T17:22:11.153Z

Any bets how long this crypto reserve (🤣🤣🤣) will exist on a server before North Korea hacks it. Lucrative revenue stream for N Korean government is hacking & draining crypto wallets. Might as well just send the US $s straight to N Korea & cut out the crypto middleman fees.

honourablealbertagirl67🇨🇦🇺🇦 (@albertagirl67.bsky.social) 2025-03-03T18:28:59.970Z

Somehow feel certain that the story lines of “where’s the Fort Knox gold?!?” and “let me show you this crypto reserve” are going to have a cliffhanger crossover event

Molly McKew (@mollymckew.bsky.social) 2025-03-02T22:13:11.458Z

Raiding Fort Knox seems very on brand for a gold-obsessed supervillain (in chief)…

Evan Buxbaum (@evanbuxbaum.bsky.social) 2025-03-02T18:58:02.257Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon