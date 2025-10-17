Trump Announces Plans For The 'Arc De Trump'

Trump apparently wants to build a monument to himself in Washington.
By Ed ScarceOctober 17, 2025

Trump apparently wants to build a monument to himself in Washington, like those other megalomaniacs, Napoleon and Hitler.

Source: CBS News

Washington — President Trump on Wednesday showed off a model of what may be his next Washington, D.C., development project, an arch that resembles the Arc de Triomphe in Paris and is being referred to informally as the "Arc de Trump."

The president showed off a model of the arch at a White House dinner Wednesday night for a group of wealthy donors who are funding his White House ballroom project. Mockups he displayed bore the caption "Independence Arch."

"It's going to be really beautiful. I think it's going to be fantastic," Trump said, as he held a model of the arch. "There's a rendering of what it will look like. You have three sizes." He added, "I happen to think the large one," indicating his preference.

CBS News' Ed O'Keefe asked the president who the arch is for, and Mr. Trump pointed at himself: "Me."

The arch is to be built on the Arlington, Virginia, side of the Memorial Bridge over the Potomac River, between the entrances to Arlington National Cemetery and the Lincoln Memorial. The arch is supposed to be completed in time for the country's 250th anniversary celebration next year. Mr. Trump has a model of it sitting in the Oval Office.

And the exchange, which you can see on their Instagram page.

A giant statue of Robert E. Lee? Sure. Why not? He hated the United States, too.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon