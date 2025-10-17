Trump Announces Plans For The 'Arc De Trump'

Trump apparently wants to build a monument to himself in Washington, like those other megalomaniacs, Napoleon and Hitler.

Source: CBS News

Washington — President Trump on Wednesday showed off a model of what may be his next Washington, D.C., development project, an arch that resembles the Arc de Triomphe in Paris and is being referred to informally as the "Arc de Trump."

The president showed off a model of the arch at a White House dinner Wednesday night for a group of wealthy donors who are funding his White House ballroom project. Mockups he displayed bore the caption "Independence Arch."

"It's going to be really beautiful. I think it's going to be fantastic," Trump said, as he held a model of the arch. "There's a rendering of what it will look like. You have three sizes." He added, "I happen to think the large one," indicating his preference.

CBS News' Ed O'Keefe asked the president who the arch is for, and Mr. Trump pointed at himself: "Me."

The arch is to be built on the Arlington, Virginia, side of the Memorial Bridge over the Potomac River, between the entrances to Arlington National Cemetery and the Lincoln Memorial. The arch is supposed to be completed in time for the country's 250th anniversary celebration next year. Mr. Trump has a model of it sitting in the Oval Office.