Trump To Bail Out Farmers With Our Tax Money Again

The Trump administration is set to unveil a long-awaited farm aid package on Monday, according to a White House official, offering $12 billion in assistance to a key base of support that largely voted for the president and were hit hard by low crop prices and the impact of the president’s tariff tantrums. Some farmers have experienced buyer's remorse as the administration's policies created financial pressures. So now, Trump is going to throw some Socialist dollars at the farmers who are struggling financially due to the president's policies.

Trump creates a problem. Puts a temporary fix on the problem he created, then takes credit. I feel like we've seen this happen before. And we are paying for this. All of us. This wouldn't be necessary if Americans weren't caught in the crossfire of Trump's tariffs in the first place.

Bloomberg reports:

The aid will include up to $11 billion in one-time payments to crop farmers under the Department of Agriculture’s newly designed Farmer Bridge Assistance program, while the remaining is reserved for crops not covered under the FBA, according to the official, who asked not to be identified as the information isn’t public. President Donald Trump plans to announce the package during an event with corn, cotton, sorghum, soybean, rice, cattle, wheat and potato farmers, alongside Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, according to the official. The action echoes support Trump offered during his first term, when the US and China were also locked in a trade war, and comes amid mounting frustration from lawmakers in the president’s own party over the economic pain farmers are experiencing and growing calls to address the issue ahead of next year’s midterm elections. Farming communities, which voted overwhelmingly for Trump in the 2024 election, have seen export markets for many crops dry up and federal safety net programs shrink in the president’s second term. Soybean farmers have faced particular strain as Chinese purchases completely stalled earlier this year.

As for the rest of us affected by Trump's policies, the tone deaf president has repeatedly dismissed concerns related to rising costs, insisting that energy and grocery prices are low and that Democrats have manufactured an affordability issue. Well, I'm still waiting for my $5,000 DOGE check and my $2,000 tariff check. How about y'all?