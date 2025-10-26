It's well known that the current regime is screwing up by the numbers, especially when it comes to our own farmers. Thanks to Trump's tariffs, soybean farmers have been cut off from their biggest market, China, who is now getting their soybean from Argentina. Trump is also getting ready to upset the beef market by getting beef from South America. (Anybody else remember when the right wing didn't want beef from Central and South America and raised holy hell about it? They made it have special stickers and everything)

Despite the fact that Trump can't tell the difference between his ass and a hole in the ground, he is falsely claiming that farmers love him and approach him with tears in their eyes to thank him for destroying their markets.

On Saturday, John Boyd, Jr, a fourth-generation farmer and president of the National Black Farmers Association went on MSNBC's Weekend Primetime to set the record straight:

HOST: Let's bring in John Boyd, Jr to talk about this. he's a fourth-generation beef cattleman and the founder of the National Black Farmers Association. John, first, i want to get your reaction to trump saying that farmers are only doing well because of something that trump has done. BOYD: Well, I'll tell you. the President of the United States sold out farmers. He sold us out to Argentina, to his friend. And, you know, it's humiliating that the president is going to this extent because farmers, for the first time in a very, very long time, have become very outspoken of the president's leadership. Rght now, we're probably our lowest point since the since the 80s. Farmers are doing that bad.. So, I don't know what reports the president is watching saying, you know, beef cattle farmers are doing great, America's farmers are doing great. We are not doing great. Farm foreclosures are up, farm suicides are up, farm. bankruptcies are up. And all of this happened, I want.to remind you, within the last ten months of this president's leadership, when he came in and started imposing. tariffs on China, tariffs on Mexico, imposing tariffs on Canada. China, the number one purchaser for us -corn, soybeans. Mexico, the number one purchaser for us grown corn. And Canada where we need all the implements for fertilizer. All of this has happened on the president's watch. and farmers are losing out. Losing our farms out here while the president is giving his friend over here in Argentina some money. and when these farmers are going out here going out of business in the United States.

Boyd went on to say that J. Divan Vance and company has been buying up the farmland as the farms go under. Then Boyd explained just how fugly things are for soybean farmers right now:

BOYD: The calls that we're getting right now, and we're going to have a national conference in Birmingham, Alabama. could be 1000 farmers there October 31st and November 1st,. they're asking the questions, John, where can we get bridge loans from? The actual soybean market in this country is not moving. The grain elevators are full. and guess what, people, I have even had to stop harvesting my soybeans because the grain elevators are full and not accepting any more soybeans. That's the first time that's happened, and I've been a farmer in this country for 42 years, and I never got a call saying, we're not taking any, any, any soybeans in this country.. And, you know, what's more offensive is that the president, on top of all this stuff, he wants to buy the beef, as you just said, from, from Argentina.. I mean, so you dump on the guys who you already know are struggling. You dump on the guys who you already know that the markets are closed, are not taking in this country, and you dump on the guys who you know, that are in trouble, that are losing their farms. guess what? There needs to be a complete farm moratorium in this country. why is this administration allowing farm foreclosures for a man-made disaster? And people, this isn't putting America first. How many interviews you seen the president do, and he says, oh, well, yeah, I'm going to put America first? I love farmers? Well, the president loves farmers, he needs to stop farm foreclosures in this country under his watch.

I was only in grade school in the mid-1970s when Nixon got in trouble and was forced to resign. Despite my young age, I remember when journalists acted like journalists, and didn't give a flying fuck about currying favoritism with a politician, even the president. It's nice to see the current batch of news reporters starting to air opposing opinions than the tripe coming from what's left of the White House. It would have been even nicer if they did it before the nation caught on fire.