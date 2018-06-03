Canadians 'Hurt' And 'Insulted' By Trump's Trade Practices

Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister took exception to the Trump administration making Canada a national security threat to the United States. Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland's one-word reaction said it all: "Seriously?"

Source: CNN

Canada's minister of foreign affairs has a message for the United States: "Please think hard about the message you're sending to your closest allies."

Chrystia Freeland made the comments to CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union" Sunday after a week of heightened trade tensions.

"This is a really sad time for us," Freeland said about the Trump administration's decision to extend steel and aluminium tariffs to Canada, the European Union and Mexico, all of which are close US allies and have each announced plans to retaliate.

"We are hurt and we're insulted," she added.

Trump imposed the steel and aluminum penalties under a 1962 law that gives the president broad power to increase or reduce tariffs on goods deemed critical to national security.

"What you are saying to us and all of your NATO allies is that we somehow represent a national security threat to the United States," Freeland said Sunday. "Seriously?"