Trump Now Demanding That Canadians Be Fingerprinted Upon Entry

We're about this close to "Your papers please!" with this latest Trump bullshit. I agree with the tweet below, this is insane.

Source: Bloomberg

President Donald Trump’s administration is preparing a new travel rule that could force Canadians planning to stay in the country for more than 30 days to register their information with the US government and submit to fingerprinting.

The draft rule, which is set to take effect April 11, expands requirements for registration and fingerprinting of foreign nationals who cross the US-Canada land border and stay in the US longer for more than a month. Affected people would have to create an account with US Citizenship and Immigration Services and schedule an appointment for fingerprinting as part of a background check.

The change could impact scores of Canadian snowbirds — retirees who spend winter months in warmer US states — who may now need to either register with the US government or face penalties.