Shock Poll: 27% Of Canadians Now See U.S. As An 'Enemy'

A truly bonkers number. Before Trump, that number might have been 1 percent or so, the same as Americans' view of Canada. But with Trump's 51st state and tariffs talk that has changed, perhaps irreparably damaging the close relationship between the two countries. Only one percent of Americans told Leger they consider Canada an enemy country.

Source: CTV News

OTTAWA — A new poll suggests that more than a quarter of Canadians — 27 percent — now see the United States as an “enemy” country, while another 30 percent still say they consider the U.S. an ally.

Another 27 percent of respondents to the Leger survey said they consider the United States to be a “neutral” country.

The poll comes as U.S. President Donald Trump threatens to impose economically devastating tariffs on Canada and has repeatedly pushed the idea that Canada should become a U.S. state.

The poll was conducted between Feb. 14 and Feb. 17 and surveyed 1,500 Canadians and 1,000 Americans. Because it was conducted online, it can’t be assigned a margin of error.

Sébastien Dallaire, Leger’s executive vice-president for Eastern Canada, said he was surprised “to see Canadians so divided on that front when the United States has been an ally for such a long period, and a strong ally at that.”

He said “enemy” is a “strong word.”

“The responses basically speak to the level of animosity that we feel right now in Canada and that are triggering kind of a broader rally-around-the-flag effect in all aspects of our lives,” Dallaire said.