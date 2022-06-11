NDP Leader Slams Conservatives For Laughing That Canadians Can't Afford Groceries

When the leader of the New Democratic Party (NDP, to the left of the Liberals) got up to speak on the floor of the House of Commons recently to criticize rising food prices, along with record corporate profits, he did not get the type of reaction from members of the Conservative Party that he had anticipated, to put it mildly.

Another appalling clip of Conservatives behaving badly. The clip has now been viewed 1.3mil times on TikTok.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is calling out Conservative MPs for laughing when he said the cost of food is so expensive that Canadians can't afford groceries. On June 8, he posted a video on TikTok and Instagram of himself speaking in the House of Commons about food prices in Canada. "One out of every four Canadians in this country is going hungry because they cannot afford groceries. At the same time, corporations are making record profits. They're breaking record after record. Our plan is to tax the excess profits," Singh said. Near the end of his statement to parliament, people can be heard laughing and the NDP leader said it was Conservative MPs. The speaker of the house actually had to ask Singh to stand up and speak again so he could be heard since the laughter was loud. "I just mentioned that Canadians are hungry and I hear laughter in the chambers. They should be ashamed of themselves. Absolutely ashamed," he said.

The struggles Canadians are facing - are nothing to laugh about.



In parliament, you have the Liberals finding all the excuses in the world not to help.



And you have the Conservatives that laugh when we talk about Canadians struggling to feed their families.



Shame on them. pic.twitter.com/GhXJIqlJtr — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) June 8, 2022