Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, Duke Law previews what is coming to the public domain in 2026.

String in a Maze declares that Bari Weiss Fulfills Her Destiny.

Grasping Reality notes that Bari Weiss killed CBS News in 76 days.

The Psy of Life observes that The Cruelty and Dishonesty of the Trump Admin doesn’t abate at Christmas.

And speaking of cruelty, JoJo from Jerz has sumpin' to say to PeeWee German (pronouns: He/Himmler): Fuck You Stephen Miller.

Bonus Track: Vagabond Scholar presents the 2025 edition of Jon Swift Roundup: "The Best Posts of the Year, Chosen by the Bloggers Themselves."

Thank you for letting me be a part of your week, and thank you to the 28 or so bloggers who prove to us again that blogging is alive and still kicking the fascists to the curb.

