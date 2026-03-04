JUSTICE: School Shooter's Dad Convicted On 29 Counts

Colt Gray, a 14-year old freshman at Apalachee High School in Georgia, decided to bring an AR15 to school on September 4th and start shooting. He killed 2 teachers - Richard Aspinwall, 39 and Christina Irimie, 53 and 2 students - Mason Schermerhorn, 14 and Christian Angulo, 14.

Prior to the shooting, his father ignored every single red flag, and bought his son a gun. Colt had engaged in cutting, violence, had panic attacks and anxiety, glorified school shootings and even had decorated his wall with a shrine to school shooter Nikolas Cruz. Regardless of these signs, his dad let him have unfettered access to the gun, unlocked, with ammo, at all times.

Today his father, Colin Gray, was convicted of 29 counts and will most likely die in prison. Jurors took just under two hours to find him guilty of all charges - which included 2 counts of second-degree murder, 4 counts of involuntary manslaughter, 8 counts of cruelty to children and numerous counts of reckless conduct.

Colt Gray and his 2 younger siblings were raised in a tumultuous and unstable house by two people who should never have procreated. Mom, Marcee, was a drug addict and felon who eventually separated from Colin, leaving him to care for 3 children on his own. He failed miserably.

Colin Gray knew his son was obsessed with school shooters, even though he testified in court that he didn't know about the shrine in his bedroom to Nikolas Cruz.

Colin Gray is the first parent to be charged in Georgia, but not the first parent to be charged nationwide. Last year, Jennifer and James Crumbley, parents of another school shooter, Ethan Crumbley, were also convicted and sentenced. They are each serving 10-year prison terms in Michigan.

Colt Gray is currently awaiting trial and faces 55 counts. He was 14 at the time of the shooting and is being charged as an adult.