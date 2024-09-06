Dad Of Georgia School Shooter ARRESTED And Charged!

14 year old Colt Gray, a freshman at Apalachee High School in Georgia, decided to bring an AR15 to school on Wednesday September 4th and start shooting. He killed 2 teachers - Richard Aspinwall, 39 and Christina Irimie, 53 and 2 students - Mason Schermerhorn, 14 and Christian Angulo, 14. He was stopped by 2 school resource officers (SRO's) who are security officers. They engaged with him within minutes and saved countless lives.

Colt had been interviewed by law enforcement last year after reports of him making violent threats. His dad, Colin, told authorities that his son did not have access to guns. Fast forward to a few months later. His dad bought him an AR-15 as a present! That is the weapon that this disturbed 14 year old brought to school to murder classmates and teachers.

Well, his father is learning a lesson that Ethan Crumbley's parents learned last year. If you buy a weapon that your minor child uses to kill people, you can be charged. AND HE WAS.

Not 24 hours after the shooting, Colin Gray was arrested and faces the following charges:

- 4 counts of Involuntary Manslaughter

- 2 counts of Second Degree Murder

- 8 counts of Cruelty to Children

Oh, and mom? She is a trainwreck druggie who is not with the dad anymore.

A lot of people are curious about the mother of Colt Gray, the Apalachee High School shooter.



Her name is Marcee Gray, and it appears as though she’s divorced from Colt’s father, Colin Gray, who was just arrested for giving his son the AR-15.



Everyone failed this child. Both parents should have lost their parental rights. School tried their best. Law enforcement tried, but lax gun laws in Georgia prevented them from doing much. The school had multiple school resource officers and a newly installed safety alert system that aided the school in starting a "hard lockdown" and contacting law enforcement immediately.

But 4 people STILL DIED. Because this dad thought his disturbed kid needed a GUN more than he needed therapy.

I hope he gets convicted and spends decades in prison with his son. The world would be safer without either of them in the community again.